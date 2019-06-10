Chereponi Students Write BECE Under Tight Security

The Northern Regional Education Director, Mohammed Haroon, has disclosed that some 64 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Chereponi District of the North East region, would

be escorted by security personnel to the Chereponi Senior High School to write their examinations.

According to him , the affected candidates would be accommodated and protected by the security throughout the exams period.

The examinations are scheduled to end on Friday.

He indicated that the security personnel would again escort the affected candidates to their various communities after the examinations.

The Regional Education Director warned supervisors and teachers of the various schools to desist from making attempts to assist the candidates.

The BECE candidates, it would be recalled, urged the leaders of the two tribes to cease fire to make way for them to participate in the exams.

Amidst tears, a BECE candidate, Amadu Hasia, who spoke to journalists, called on the President to intervene and urgently put an end to the rather frequent fightings in the area, saying the killings had become one too many.

Schools have been shutdown and teachers have fled the area for fear of their lives.

A total number of 43,961 candidates are sitting for the BECE for the three regions of the North.

The Northern Region has 29,772 candidates, North East region 9,272 and Savannah region 4,917 candidates.

FROM Eric Kombat,Tamale