Big Jay Eyes International Market

Big Jay Global

US-based Ghanaian artiste, songwriter, and producer, Jeffery Antwi-Boasiako, professionally known as Big Jay Global, is set to rub shoulders with international artistes on the world music scene with his forthcoming musical project.

The artiste, who is developing his music career gradually, said he would soon become a force to reckon with on the world music scene a few years to come.

With his style of play and stage craft, Big Jay hopes to make more impact first on the African market before going international.

“I will work hard to rub shoulders with those at the top. I know my fans are still waiting for my upcoming album. I have plans of releasing some singles this year to entertain my fans before releasing my album,” he told BEATWAVES.

He is currently putting finishing touches to his latest album which has well educated and interesting songs.

Big Jay, who looked determined to win glory internationally, promised that 2021 is a journey of no return, adding that his unique style and the zeal to achieve will get him there, and that he is bringing nothing but the best of music.

His quest for growth and knowledge has taken him further as he is catching up with great professionals in the creative arts industry in Ghana and beyond who have also expressed interest to work with him.

Credited with number songs which include ‘Block Holder’ featuring Medikal, Big Jay said, “I am bringing nothing but the best music. I want to make sure I break boundaries with my musical works.”

Big Jay Global keeps creating music with his artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around him.

A member of his management team told BEATWAVES in a chat “Big Jay is ready for the world. Telling from what I have heard of his music, I believe he has a bright future and can take Ghanaian music to another level.”

Big Jay’s musical prowess is comparable with that of international big stars like Jay Z, Kanye West and a host of others, and a number of music fans as well as some big shots in the showbiz industry see him as one likely to become the Kanye West in Ghana and Africa.

According to his management team, Big Jay who is gifted in singing does not only have the talent but has the voice to compete and rub shoulders with those already making waves on the world music scene.

In the coming days, watch this space for more exclusives concerning his upcoming great collaboration.

By George Clifford Owusu