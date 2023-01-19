Big Package For Schools…In Family Fun Run, Walk

Marketing Manager of Lakeside Estates, Isaac Ntiamoah (L), Elwoode Mantey, CEO of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ernest Boatenga and MD of Lakeside Estates, Salah Kalmoni

Happy 98.9 FM in collaboration with Lakeside Marina Park have launched this year’s highly anticipated family-themed run, the ‘Family Fun Run’ for families and interested general participants.

The event, scheduled for March 6, 2023, marks the Independence Day of the Republic, thus offering a golden opportunity for families to bond and build a network amongst one another while they promote healthy living through exercise.

However, the event is not only limited to families but counts all willing junior and senior high schools as potential general participants who stand a chance of winning the grand prize.

Present at the launch at Silver Star Towers, Programmes Manager for Happy 98.9FM, Elwoode Mantey mentioned that the three pillar objectives regarding the run must be fulfilled but as a civic social responsibility, the GH¢5,000 worth of airtime would be given to help schools undertake social activities or gain access to relevant academic material online.

“In this year’s edition, all participating schools stand a chance of winning GH¢5,000 cedis worth of airtime, a free advertisement opportunity on all Global Media Alliance Media platforms. When schools see that this is what is happening there is a high tendency of them pushing students to unlock their potential and pushing them to grasp this golden opportunity of promoting their activities on our airwaves,” Programmes Manager of Ghana’s developmental radio station Happy 98.9 FM shared as he highlighted what was new with the 13th edition of the Family Fun Run and Walk.

The annual Happy FM – Lakeside Marina Park Family Fun Run and Walk aims to celebrate families and have fun, and also boost the health of participants. All families are going to be identified by green t-shirts, general participants shall be identified by the red and white t-shirts, and then all school group participants shall be identified by yellow and white t-shirts.