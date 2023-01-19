Ghana Reaffirms Support For ERERA

William Owuraku Aidoo

DEPUTY MINISTER of Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, has reassured the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) of Ghana’s support in its mandate to develop the regional electricity market.

He said Ghana was deeply interested in the regional electricity market, which he described as critical to energy supply and security in the ECOWAS region.

He further noted that the regional electricity market would encourage progress in market development.

Mr. Aidoo gave the reassurance while receiving an ERERA delegation led by its Chairman, Laurent Tossou, in Accra.

The visit was for members of the delegation to familiarise with the recent activities of the Energy Commission, give an update on ERERA’s activities and strengthen the relations between the two institutions.

Mr. Aidoo decried the current state of electricity trade in the region, and called on ECOWAS member states to embrace pooling of energy resources and explore the many benefits of the regional market, which among others, would help increase efficiency and lower prices for consumers.

He said the ministry would support the regional regulator in the process of securing its building for the establishment of its headquarters, including helping to ensure a working environment conducive to its staff.

Mr. Tossou, in his remarks, requested the support of the country, as a strategic partner, to help facilitate the launch of the second phase of the regional electricity market.

He also informed the minister of the next ERERA Regulatory Forum, which comes off in June 2023 in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

The forum is a platform for exchange of ideas between regulators and all players in the electricity sector in West Africa, on current issues concerning energy security and the electricity market in West Africa.

According to Mr. Tossou, the forum would be preceded by a meeting of ECOWAS energy ministers in Niamey.

The six member ERERA delegation include the Regulatory Council Member, Dr. Haliru Dikko; Legal Expert, Oumar Bangoura; Information Technology Officer, Musa Imam; Head of Administration and Finance, Ofosuhene Apenteng-Takyiako; and Communication Officer, Uwem Thompson.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri