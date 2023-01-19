Producer Price Inflation Falls To 52.3%

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician

THE YEAR-on-year inflation at factory gate prices for all goods and services fell to 52.3 per cent in December 2022, from 78.0 per cent recorded in November 2022.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) data also revealed that the monthly change rate was -13.3 per cent, indicating the rate of inflation slowed down during the month under review.

The PPI for December 2022 is, however, not too different from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 54.1 per cent for the same period.

The PPI in the Industry less construction sector decreased to 65.7 per cent in December 2022, from 94.3 per cent in November 2022.

The rate in the construction sector decreased to 22.1 per cent in December 2022, from 26.6 per cent in November 2022.

The inflation in the construction of buildings sub-sector decreased by 22.2 percentage points over the November 2022 rate of 100.2 per cent to 78.0 per cent in December 2022.

The rate for the civil engineering sub-sector decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 4.4 per cent in December 2022.

The specialised construction activities sub-sector recorded a 4.9 per cent inflation rate for December 2022 compared with 4.8 per cent in November 2022.

The industrial producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector decreased by 42.2 percentage points over the November 2022 rate of 115.6 per cent to 73.4 per cent in December 2022, while Manufacturing sub-sector decreased by 20.1 percentage points to 64.2 per cent in December 2022.

Electricity and gas recorded a 30.4 per cent inflation rate for December 2022, a decrease of 4.5 percentage points over the November rate of (34.9%).

The Water supply, Sewerage, and Waste Management Sub-sector recorded an inflation rate of 24.1 per cent.

In the services sector, the rate decreased from 12.6 per cent in November 2022 to 10.0 per cent in December 2022.

The Services Producer Price Inflation in the Transport and Storage sub-sectors also decreased by 24.0 percentage points over the November 2022 rate of 87.6 per cent to 63.6 per cent in December 2022.

The accommodation and food sub-sector rate decreased by 20.2 percentage points to 32.5 per cent in December 2022.

The Information and Communication sub-sector recorded a 2.7 per cent inflation rate for December 2022 compared to 2.2 per cent in November 2022.