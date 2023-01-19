Street To Champions Project To Launch Soon

Joseph Agbeko

THE STREET to Champions project, which aims to identify individuals and companies desirous of transforming the lives of individuals from less fortunate communities through boxing, is set to be launched.

The project aims to channel the energy of street children towards more positive activities that provide opportunities for a better life.

The objectives of the project are to act as a tool for poverty alleviation for the less-privileged, to gather national support for boxing as a sport, and to position Ghana as a destination of choice for major world title fights.

The first phase of the Street to Champions project will involve organising a boxing eliminator event during the Easter period in 2023, with mini matches held beforehand to select skilled and talented boxers to compete in the tournament. The top two winners will be awarded trips to the United States to train at the legendary Roy Jones Gym and Antonio Tarva Gym, and will also receive boxing training gear from Everlast.

The second phase of the project is a local tournament organised in October, which will welcome fighters from all regions to compete for bragging rights and rewards. The fight will come off at the Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm in the Volta Region.

The Street to Champions project seeks to bring onboard partners, sponsors, and stakeholders to inspire the youth to choose this pathway that offers hope for their future.

The project will focus exclusively on amateur boxers across the country.