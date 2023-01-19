Kotoko Justifier Draw Massive Turn Out

A JUSTIFY your inclusion exercise to recruit young and talented players into the Kotoko junior team has received massive patronage in Kumasi.

Over 1,000 young footballers, aged 15 to 19, reportedly, trooped to Kotoko’s Adako Jarchie training grounds on Tuesday morning to try their luck.

The colossal number of players that invaded the Kotoko training park is said to have even overwhelmed the technical team of the Porcupine Warriors.

Meanwhile, the DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has learnt that the Kotoko management and coaches have decided to give every player the opportunity to prove himself.

Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, who was present at Adako Jarchie, also admitted that indeed the justify your inclusion exercise has attracted huge patronage.

He, however, assured that the Kotoko trainers would give every player the golden chance to display their talents, noting that fairness would be the order of the day.

Nana Yaw Amponsah also admonished the players to be disciplined and feel free to display their talent so they could be selected to be part of the Kotoko family.

The Kotoko CEO, however, sternly cautioned the players not to resort to hard tackles, saying, “nobody should intentionally injure his colleague during the trials.”

