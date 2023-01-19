Ghanaians Eulogise Pascal Aka’s Gold Coast Lounge Film

Ghanaian movie lovers have eulogised celebrated movie director and producer, Pascal Aka, for his blockbuster film titled ‘Gold Coast Lounge’ which is now available on the popular global video streaming platform, Netflix.

Gold Coast Lounge, a 2019 Ghanaian film is an African film noir, written and directed by Pascal Aka, who also starred in the film. Other featured actors include Alphonse Menyo, Adjetey Anang, Zynnell Zuh, and Raquel.

In the film, a family with a criminal record had to clean up before the government shuts down their lounge. After their leader is killed, the eldest must take over, and then comes insurrection and criminal investigation.

In 2019, Gold Coast Lounge won eight awards at the Ghana Movie Awards and also won six awards at the Golden Movie Awards in 2020.

The movie also won the Best Soundtrack for Movie or TV Series Award at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Nigeria.

In a couple of tweets sighted by BEATWAVES, some Ghanaians congratulated Pascal Aka and his production team for such an incredible film that tells the story of Ghana.

Ghanaian broadcast & digital journalist, Ismail Akwei, in a tweet wrote: “Ghana’s own gangster movie – Gold Coast Lounge – is on Netflix. Great storyline with impeccable Ga depicting the true DNA of Accra in the post-colonial era (Ga was widely spoken back then). Thumbs up to the producers. Let’s be encouragers and not critics. Watch and learn.”

DJ Wildon also wrote, “Always wanted to watch this! Glad it’s finally on @netflix Congrats @pascalaka Pure class! Good to see Raquel as well!” The whole Gold Coast Lounge team. Ghanaians have the potential.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke