Bisa Kdei Features KiDi, Memphis, Stonebwoy On New Album

Bisa Kdei

Highlife musician Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah, known in the Ghanaian music scene as Bisa Kdei, has featured Memphis Depay, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Teni, Camidoh and Sefa on his forthcoming album titled ‘Original’.

The 14-track album which boasts of an eclectic mix of sounds and genres will be released on Friday, January 20, 2023, and is expected to hit streaming platforms on the release date for fans to upload the songs on the album.

Bisa Kdei believes that the album, equipped with good and danceable songs, will make an impact on the music scene.

The album is Bisa Kdei’s fourth studio album and it follows his 2018 album titled ‘Highlife Konnect’.

Bisa Kdei, who launched his musical career on December 21, 2013, is credited with a number of danceable hit songs like ‘Brother Brother’, ‘Matanfo’, ‘I Love You’, ‘Apae’, ‘Odo Carpenter’, ‘Saa’, ‘Baba’ among others.

Bisa Kdei is the first Ghanaian artiste to break into the limelight with a movie soundtrack. He had successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana, Africa, and across the globe.

Some musicians Bisa Kdei has worked with include Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Becca, E.L, R2Bees, Samini, Irene Logan, Kofi Nti, DeeVS, Keche, Lighter, Patoranking, Reekado and others.