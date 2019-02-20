Bill Board Kills Three

Three persons got electrocuted when a billboard fell on them at Akyem-Asikam in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region on Monday evening.

Ten others were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The three deceased identified as Kwadwo Wadasi, 25, Oboye Joshua, 20, and Agyei Taller, 40, were confirmed dead upon arrival at the Kyebi Government Hospital.

The other victims – Danso, Emmanuel, 32; Charles Kofi Nyarko, 45; Stephen Namor, 33; Nana Yaw Ofori and Karikari Richard, 22- were treated and discharged on Monday evening.

Five others- Larbi Phillip, 34, Asante George, 30; Ebenezer Addo, 30; Haruna Abdul Rahaman, 23 and Owusu Isaac, 15- were on admission as at the time of filing this report.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Regional Police Spokesman, confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said Jerry Jiriku and Sampson Sefa Boateng, Directors of Jerfix International, a company that deals in graphic design, printing and branding, have been arrested to assist in investigation.

They were mounting a billboard for a yet-to-be built platinum Vocational and Technical School at Akyem-Asikam, near Kyebi when the incident happened.

According to him, the suspects succeeded in mounting one billboard but when they started to mount the second one, it fell on a high tension cable and affected the 13 workers.

He disclosed that they were rushed to Kibi Government Hospital for treatment but three of them were pronounced dead upon arrival.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the mortuary pending autopsy, as police investigations into the matter continue.

