Bisa Kdei Calls For Unity Among Artistes

Bisa-Kdei

Bisa Kdei has called on Ghanaian artistes to unite and work towards promoting Ghanaian music on the world music scene.

According to him, the high of level of disunity among artistes has not helped in promoting Ghanaian music, especially on the international stage.

He said Ghanaian artistes have a lot to gain if they work together as a team to move the industry forward.

The highlife artiste added that teamwork would help the music industry to grow and help the artistes to reap the fruits of their labour.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Bisa Kdei indicated that Ghanaian artistes need platforms on the international music scene to promote Ghanaian music and culture in order to help Ghana meet the challenges ahead when it comes to music.

Bisa Kdei also advised his colleagues in the music industry to be unique in their music and live stage performances.

He also appealed to music publishers to strengthen their front and pursue strategies that would safeguard and protect their rights and interest.

The highlife artiste underscored that lack of unity among the publishers has been a major drawback.

Bisa Kdei is out with another single titled ‘Meka’, and it features one of Ghana’s budding music artistes, Fameye.

By George Clifford Owusu