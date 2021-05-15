Bisa Kdei headlines Bouake festival in Ivory Coast

Ghanaian Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei will make his debut performance at the Boauke festival on Sunday.

The week-long festival is the largest and the most attended in Ivory Coast where all people from every part of the country gather to have fun.

Held in the Ivory Coast second largest City, Bouake, the festival launched in 1964 is marked by the parade of floats, majorettes, masked ball, a street carnival, among other activities.

Bisa Kdei who is one of Ghana’s best performers has appeared on some big stages around the world.