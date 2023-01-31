Bisa Kdei Holds Listening Session For ‘Original’ Album

Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian highlife star, Bisa Kdei, has successfully held a listening session for his highly anticipated album titled ‘Original’ at the Cafe Koko in Camden Town, London.

The well-attended event was graced by music industry personalities in London such as Eddie Khadi, Adesope, Nomanoms, and DJ Paek as well as representatives from Sony Music, Universal Records, YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, the Grammy Academy among others, who had the opportunity to listen to some of the songs on the album for the first time.

The ‘Original’ album, which featured the likes of Memphis Depay, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Teni, Camidoh and Sefa, has been equipped with 14 songs.

It is Bisa Kdei’s fourth studio album and it follows his 2018 album titled ‘Highlife Konnect’.

During the listening party, Bisa Kdei revealed that he had been working on this project for over three years and was overjoyed to finally release it.

“This music project was monumental, and I am grateful to all artistes who featured on it and made it a reality. I wanted fans to explore the versatile aspect of my craft, and I am already thrilled with the feedback,” he said.

Bisa Kdei also announced plans to stage an album tour around the world with his musical band in his quest to grow highlife music.

Bisa Kdei has already released the ‘Next Chapter’ video off the ‘Original’ album, which addresses issues pertaining to early career setbacks and success chalked up in his 10-year music reign.

The ‘Original’ album, since its release a few days ago, has racked up impressive streaming numbers, as it was the third-most streamed album on Audiomack earlier this week. GNA