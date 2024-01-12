Bishop Obinim Regrets Feud With Kennedy Agyapong

Bishop Daniel Obinim

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of International God’s Way Church, expressed remorse over his public feud with Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, citing its detrimental impact on his church.

In a TikTok video, Obinim acknowledged that the conflict, initially perceived as a spiritual battle, led to unforeseen consequences in the physical and legal realms.

The bishop stated, “Kennedy Agyapong orchestrated a fight with me, and that was how the story started. I could have beaten him physically, but I didn’t realize my strength was spiritual. Ignoring divine warnings, I persisted, challenging him while he focused on the physical.”

Obinim admitted that he underestimated the situation, leading to legal troubles involving National Security, EOCO, BNI, Police CID, and SIU.

Accusations of money laundering and gold theft emerged, affecting his reputation and church attendance.

Reflecting on the fallout, he lamented, “I used to have more than 1000 congregants, but now, not even 200. I wondered why I fought with him at all. If someone wants to fight you, assess your strength and never try to fight.”

The bishop also revealed the financial strain, saying, “The day I was taken to court, I took seven lawyers, and they told me to bring 2 billion old cedis before they faced Kennedy Agyapong because he had money. The kind of things I went through, I realized I was down.”

Bishop Obinim’s revelation underscores the broader consequences of public conflicts, serving as a cautionary tale for those engaged in confrontations that extend beyond the spiritual realm.