Okudzekto Blasts GRA For Exposing Him

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samual Okudzeto Ablakwa says he has no regrets over his comments made against the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA boss hence he doesn’t owe the Revenue Authority any apology, and they surely not going to get one.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, recently claimed that the GRA boss had left the shores of Ghana due to the auditing of the GRA/SML Contract.

But the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammyshaddai Owusu-Amoah, has vehemently denied these claims and insisted that he has been in the country fulfilling his duties as the GRA boss.

The GRA boss in a statement said “There is no cause to run away, so nobody should even think that I’ve run away. As you can see, I’m here working to push taxes”.

However, Okudzeto Ablakwa in reaction claims the GRA response abysmally fails to discredit the findings of “my unimpeachable parliamentary oversight”.

In a post on his Facebook page to counter the statement from GRA, Okudzekto claimed, “Consistent with the revelations I published, the GRA has only confirmed that Ghana is the only country in the world where the President orders a crucial audit into a ginormous scandal and the head of the organisation under audit is concurrently allowed to proceed on leave and assisted to travel out of the country during the said audit incredulous!”.

According to Okudzekto Ablakwa, “Under another incorruptible President, this GRA boss would have been fired for daring to leave the jurisdiction during such high-profile national audit into the create, loot and share scheme he collaborated with Ken Ofori-Atta to perpetuate”.

He noted the GRA release further states that Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah is on a 6-day leave and will resume work on January 15, 2024, adding that “This does not add up. The GRA Commissioner-General left Ghana on January 3, 2024 — a few hours after the January 2, 2024 presidential directive of a KPMG audit. Leaving Ghana on the 3rd of January, 2024 and resuming work on the 15th of January, 2024 which instructively is the entire period of the promised 2-week audit cannot be described as a 6-day leave”.

The NDC MP further noted that “These bizarre developments and blatant official untruths are bound to happen when a corrupt government opts for deception and a grand cover-up instead of an honest, transparent and credible investigation into the million-dollar SML scandal”.

He lamented “Nothing will stop us from pursuing our constitutional mandate”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe