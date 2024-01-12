Samira Bawumia, Serwaa Amihere, Others Shine In Kente

During the commissioning of the Bonwire Kente Museum on January 10, 2024, prominent Ghanaian female figures graced the event in breathtaking kente styles, adding a touch of elegance to the occasion.

The ceremony, led by 2nd Lady Samira Bawumia, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, and Chief of Bonwire, Nana Bobie Ansah II, showcased not only cultural heritage but also a display of fashionable kente ensembles.

The event’s moderator, Serwaa Amihere, turned heads with her classy yet alluring outfit. Serwaa adorned a vibrant neon green kente cloth, artfully mixed with royal and turquoise blue.

Her straight long gown featured a beaded pattern at the top, complemented by a neon green scarf and a stylish wristwatch.

Socialite Maame, sister to Serwaa, embraced a magenta and mustard yellow kente cloth, pairing it with a matching magenta scarf and a Birkin bag, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Second Lady Mrs. Samira Bawumia graced the occasion in a regal blue, purple, and yellow kente cloth, elegantly draped with a matching royal blue scarf.

Claudia Lumor, CEO of Glitz Africa, made a bold statement in the popular ‘Adwinasa’ kente cloth, featuring a vibrant mix of yellow, green, red, and black colors.

The diverse and stunning kente styles worn by these influential women added a vibrant and fashionable dimension to the cultural celebration at the Bonwire Kente Museum commissioning.