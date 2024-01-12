Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Near-Death Motor Accident

Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah narrowly escaped a tragic fate in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

A video shared on Angel TV’s Twitter handle captured the disturbing scene, showcasing the artist’s mangled vehicle lying upside down in the middle of the road.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, January 9, as Kaakyire Kwame Appiah lost control while driving along the wet road.

In a narration of the accident, he attributed the unfortunate event to the wet conditions, the poor state of the road, and a brake failure.

Despite the terrifying circumstances, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah confirmed that all four occupants of the car, including himself, survived with minor injuries.

“I was driving along the Nkawkaw dual carriage road in my car with 3 others. It had slightly rained, and some parts of the road were not good. All of a sudden, the car lost control, and I started shouting ‘Jesus, Jesus’. Everyone in the car is alive and has been rushed to the hospital,” he recounted.

Assuring concerned fans of his safety and well-being, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah expressed gratitude for surviving the accident and emphasized that he was in good health.