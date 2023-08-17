Black Challenge Gear Up For Friendlies

Black Challenge

Ghana’s amputee soccer side, the Black Challenge, will be busy in the coming days having lined up international friendlies against Togo, Nigeria and some European sides.

So far, Coach Stephen Richard Obeng has selected a 31-member playing squad who reported to the Wembley Park – Kotobabi for a residential training yesterday to begin preparations.

Coach Obeng’s call-ups included an entire squad of the reigning African Champions.

Ghana aims to host and win the amputee football tournament during the Accra 2023 African Para Games from September 3 to 12, 2023.