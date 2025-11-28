Black Meteors Management Team Begins 2028 Olympic Plans

Management and technical team

The Management and Technical team of Ghana’s U23 side, the Black Meteors, held a joint meeting on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to advance early preparations for the upcoming U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the pathway to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The meeting which was chaired by Chairmanof the Management Committee, Eugene Nobel Noel, reviewed preliminary plans for scouting, camping and potential international friendlies. The committee stressed the need for coordinated early preparation as Ghana looks to end its Olympic football drought.

The Black Meteors were the first African country to win a medal in men’s football at the Olympics in 1992 in Barcelona, but have not qualified since Athens 2004.

Black Meteors Head Coach, Desmond Ofei, who joined via Zoom, outlined his scouting and training strategy and confirmed that camping is expected to begin in January 2026.

The technical group aims to assemble a competitive squad drawn from both home-based and foreign-based players to navigate the demanding qualification process.