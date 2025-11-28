Salisu Shines In Monaco’s 2–2 Draw With Pafos

Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu delivered a standout performance on Wednesday, earning the Man of the Match award as AS Monaco were held to a 2–2 draw by Cypriot side Pafos.

Salisu, who played the full 90 minutes, topped the UEFA Technical Observer ratings with a dominant defensive display, despite an unfortunate late equaliser that deflected off him.

Monaco opened the scoring early when Takumi Minamino coolly finished in the fifth minute, but their advantage was short-lived. Former Chelsea and Brazil defender David Luiz rose highest to head in from a corner just 13 minutes later.

The Ligue 1 outfit restored their lead soon after, capitalising on a costly mistake from Pafos goalkeeper Neofytos Michail, which allowed Folarin Balogun to slot home.

However, Pafos forced a dramatic equaliser in the closing moments as Ivan Sunjic’s powerful effort crashed against the bar and ricocheted off Salisu into the net.

Despite the setback, Salisu’s impact was unmistakable. He completed 54 passes and made 14 decisive defensive interventions, anchoring Monaco’s backline with authority and composure.

The 26-year-old will look to maintain his impressive form when Monaco welcome defending champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Salisu insisted that AS Monaco must improve their performances in the Champions League they take on Galatasaray in the next game on December 9, 2025.

“This is a big lesson for us. We need to defend better in such games at difficult venues especially at set-pieces. We knew Pafos were always going to be threat. We also needed to ensure we took our opportunities at the other end,” he told reporters.

He added that “We’re still in the competition, but we must go to Galatasaray in the next Champions League game and get the three points.”

BY Wletsu Ransford