Black Satellites Resume Camp Ahead Of U-20 AFCON

Black Satellites in camp

The Black Satellites have resumed camping in Accra yesterday, as they intensify preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

This comes after a one-week break following their return from Morocco, where they competed in a three-nation tournament in Rabat.

Led by head coach, Desmond Ofei, the team will undergo intensive training sessions in the capital and participate in a number of friendly matches as part of their final phase of preparation.

The squad will then travel to Egypt for the tournament, scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 18, 2025.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A, where they will face Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, DR Congo, and a representative from the Central African Football Federations Union (UNIFFAC).

The Black Satellites will be aiming to secure their 5th continental title, having previously triumphed in 1993, 1999, 2009, and 2021. They also hold the distinction of being the only African nation to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup, a feat they achieved in Egypt in 2009.

With history on their side and a rich legacy to uphold, the team will be looking to make another strong statement on the continental stage.