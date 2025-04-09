LEKMA Authorities Silent On Illegal Beirut Café Edifice …Exposes Manet & Regimanuel Residents To Criminal Activities

Management of Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region have refused to work on resolving and bringing an end to an illegal activity that have been transpiring in the vicinity of Regimanuel and Manet estates which have brought an end to once peaceful and serene environment residents enjoy in the past 4 decades.

The unauthorized establishment of Beirut Café, a coffee shop allegedly operated by people of ‘Middle Eastern origins’ which has trespassed on public land, and also disrupted the peace of the gated community has proven not to be of serious concern to the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly.

The illegal edifice which is located in the Assembly’s area of supervision has been of no concern by the Assembly heads to help bring an end to the activities of Beirut Café which has attracted an influx of commercial motorcyclists, commonly known as okada riders, as well as sex workers, creating an atmosphere that is both unsafe and unsuitable for the community.

When the Assembly heads were approached by journalists after several complains by homeowners of both Regimanuel and Manet Estates, many of whom are retired professionals on what has been done to bring an end to the illegal operation of the Beirut Café, they refused to speak with the narration that, they are working on it, something they have refused to do from beginning of the year.

Madam Glady’s – who is the head of physical planning at the LEKMA Assembly told journalists, the Assembly is not ready to speak on the issue.

Madam Glady’s further explanation dueled on the fact, order from above has instructed her not to speak on the issue. When she was pushed further with the question that, when will the gated community have their freedoms back, bringing an end to the criminal activities ongoing in the area, she said boldly, “I have been told not to speak so don’t push me”.

Her refusal to speak on such a sensitive issue, raises urgency by state workers to work diligently in addressing matters of pressing concern by residents who by all understanding don’t deserve such illegal edifice near them which has caused a distain on their over 4 decades of living in such neighborhood.

When she was made to understand that, the residents are typical Ghanaians in their soil land, which no foreigner, and specifically, no ‘middle east origin’ has no legal and moral rights to distract their peace and security, her urgency in the response was low and something that can break an individual to its lowest moment.

“Gentleman, Mr Journalist, you’re still pushing me to speak which I’ve already indicated to you that, order from above says I should not speak” she indicated.

Meanwhile recent official letter written to the Municipal Coordinating Director of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly – specifically MS. RHODALINE ADWOA CONDUAH reads, “we write on the instructions of our client (RGEA Homeowners’ Association) and refer to the above subject matter, our client’s letters to you dated 16th January 2025 and 24th January 2025 and your reply dated 20th January 2025.

“Our client informs us that by letter to you dated 16th January 2025, it expressed dissatisfaction regarding the operation of a coffee shop (Beirut Coffee Shop), which had been recently constructed at the confluence of the Palace/LeKMA highway and Emmanuel highway. According to the complaint lodged with you, the use of the pavement and the shoulder of the road as a parking space by the shop’s patrons has caused an obstruction to the free flow of traffic, poses a danger to other motorists as well as pedestrians and has the tendency to breed crime at the junction as well as the nearby neighbourhood. Additionally, it has resulted in the establishment of an informal station by commercial motorbike operators, thereby causing a nuisance and inconvenience to our client.

“We are further informed by our client that in your reply dated 20th January 2025, an invitation was extended to them by your outfit for a meeting which took place on Thursday 23rd January 2025. According to our client, it was during this meeting that LeKMA stated that it had not granted a permit for the construction of the coffee shop at the junction as required by your bye-laws, and The Gosnen, No.l 0 Adomi Link (formerly 3rd Close), off Volta Stret Airport, Residential Area, Accra, you then assured our client that the municipal will take the necessary measures to address the concerns raised.

“Our client is not satisfied with the outcome of the situation because as stated above, the continuous operation of the coffee shop poses a danger not only to motorists but also pedestrians and has the tendency to breed crime at the junction. It has also come to our notice that no scoping notice was issued regarding the construction of the coffee shop, again as required by law, and the coffee shop appears to have been built on the road reservation, also contrary to the law.

“We have the instructions of our client to DEMAND, and we do hereby DEMAND that the municipal should take immediate steps to abate the nuisance by causing the coffee shop to cease its operations forthwith, and the shop dismantled and towed away. Our client reserves all its rights in law. Yours faithfully,

Another letter addressed to the Director General of the National Road and Safety Authority also reads, “we write on behalf of the RGEA Homeowners’ Association, representing approximately six hundred (600) Homeowners within the Regimanuel Gray Estates along Spintex Road. We bring to your urgent attention a pressing road safety issue that requires immediate intervention.

“Recently, a roundabout was constructed at the intersection of the Palace/LEKMA Highway and Emmanuel Highway to improve traffic flow and safety. However, soon after its completion, a private entity established a coffee shop (Beirut Coffee Shop) on what is effectively the road reservation. This unauthorized construction has significantly disrupted traffic movement and created hazardous conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.

Key concerns include:

Traffic Obstruction – The location of the coffee shop impedes smooth vehicular movement, leading to congestion and confusion at the roundabout.

Safety Hazard – Pedestrians navigating the area are at risk due to the lack of proper walkways and the obstruction caused by the coffee shop.

Lack of Parking Facilities – Customers visiting the establishment park haphazardly along the roadside, worsening traffic flow and increasing accident risks.

Non-Compliance with Regulations – The local authority, Ledzekuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LeKMA), has confirmed that no permit was granted for the construction of this coffee shop, and it does not conform to the approved layout of the area.

5 Numerous Accidents Recorded – There have been several accidents recorded on this stretch of road due to the obstruction and confusion caused by the unauthorized coffee shop, further emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue.

“Given these concerns, we respectfully urge the National Road and Safety Authority to take immediate action to rectify the situation before it results in avoidable accidents and further road congestion.”