Medeama Coach Assures Team Will Bounce Back

Medeama SC head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, remains confident in his team’s title ambitions despite a narrow 1-0 loss to Hearts of Oak over the weekend in the Ghana Premier League.

The match, played at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw the Phobians edge past Medeama in a tightly contested encounter.

Speaking after the game, Coach Tanko admitted the defeat was painful but insisted it would not derail their campaign.

“This is a setback, not the end. We’ve won two straight before this, and we’ll analyze where we fell short, especially in front of the goal, and come back stronger,” he said, as quoted on the club’s official website. “The boys are hungry, and our fans deserve better. We’ll deliver.”

Despite the setback, the Tarkwa-based side is determined to bounce back as they prepare to face Dreams FC next weekend. The upcoming fixture is seen as a crucial opportunity for Medeama to reignite their push for the 2024/25 Premier League title.

By Wletsu Ransford