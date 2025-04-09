Poll Shows Most NPP Supporters Prefer Bawumia For 2028

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A recent poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that 57% of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters prefer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party in the 2028 presidential elections.

Dr. Bawumia, who was the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, emerged as the clear front-runner should the party’s delegates select a flagbearer for the next election cycle.

According to the poll, Dr. Bawumia commands 48% of the overall vote in the prospective 2028 NPP leadership race.

His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, garners 25%, while Dr. Osei Adutwum follows with 13%.

The remaining candidates collectively secure 14% of the votes. Among NPP supporters specifically, Dr. Bawumia’s lead is even more pronounced, with 57% backing him, compared to 22% for Kennedy Agyapong and 11% for Dr. Osei Adutwum.

These findings highlight Dr. Bawumia’s strong influence within the party and suggest a continuity of support beyond the 2024 elections.

His leadership as Vice President and current flagbearer appears to have solidified his position as the preferred choice among party members looking ahead to the next election cycle.