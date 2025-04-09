Luka Doncic Shines as Lakers Dominate Thunder in Statement Win

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic delivered a commanding performance with 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 126-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, dismantling their Western Conference rivals in emphatic fashion.

The Slovenian star also tallied seven rebounds and six assists, helping the Lakers—currently third in the standings—hand the league-leading Thunder a rare blowout loss.

The Lakers came out firing, setting a new franchise record with 15 three-pointers in the first half alone, which saw them take a commanding 22-point lead into the break.

Austin Reaves added 20 points, while LeBron James chipped in with 19 as the Lakers strengthened their grip on one of the four remaining automatic playoff spots.

Speaking after the game, James praised the Thunder’s quality: “Between Oklahoma and Cleveland, they’re the best teams in the NBA. Oklahoma are the number one team in the West, so you can’t let up no matter what the score is—they’re always going to make a push.”

He added, “It’s a really good win for us and we can build off it. We’re just trying to build our habits right now, going into the final stretch of the year.”

The dominant performance sends a strong message as the Lakers ramp up their push toward the postseason.