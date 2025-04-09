Military Chiefs Reaffirm Commitment To Security Cooperation

Omane Boamah (2nd L), Virginia Palmer, Maj Gen Andrew Gainey and other service men in a group photograph

SENIOR MILITARY leaders from across Africa and the United States have renewed their commitment to strengthening security cooperation at the ongoing African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) in Accra.

The four-day summit, which brought together military chiefs and senior officers, focused on building regional partnerships, enhancing civilian oversight, and addressing evolving threats like terrorism, extremism, and instability on the continent.

At a press briefing themed “Optimising Land Forces for the Emerging Environment,” U.S. and African officials emphasised the need for military activities to align with civilian authority structures.

Commanding General of the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), Major General Andrew C. Gainey stressed that exercises like ALFS are carefully designed to ensure outcomes reinforce governance and development efforts.

“There is a deliberate approach to integrating military, policy, and development efforts,” he said, adding that, “Only by working across sectors can we achieve the stability and security needed for prosperity.”

Responding to questions about America’s long-term commitment to Africa amid shifting global alliances, Major General Gainey pointed to ongoing initiatives such as African Lion and Medical Readiness Training Exercises (MEDRETE) as evidence of sustained engagement.

Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, on his part, urged African land forces to develop effective solutions to tackle cybersecurity challenges and the growing threat of terrorism in the sub-region.

He also expressed concern over the frequent security threats faced by African armed forces, and called on senior officers to work towards lasting solutions.

He emphasised on government’s commitment to supporting the country’s armed forces in their fight against security threats.

Chief of Army Staff, Ghana Armed Forces, Major General William Kwaku Gbetanu, highlighted that the summit would serve as a platform for representatives from African nations and other states to engage in collaborative dialogue led by globally recognised experts, focusing on practical insights and innovation.

“The relationships nurtured here extend far beyond the summit. It is critically important that we adapt and strengthen our armed forces to confront the evolving threats that seek to undermine and destabilise our countries and regions,” he stated.

“Ghana remains an exporter of security and a key democratic model as violent extremism threatens this region’s stability and prosperity. The United States is proud to co-host the African Land Forces Summit with Ghana and of our partnerships across the African continent in support of this endeavour,” said U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer.

The summit is co-hosted by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), bringing together representatives from 40 nations and 300 personnel.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke