Ebenezer Annan Wins First League Title With Crvena Zvezda

Ebenezer Annan

Black Stars left-back, Ebenezer Annan, has won his first league title after helping FK Crvena Zvezda secure the Serbian Superliga crown.

The triumph marks the 22-year-old’s first major silverware in his professional career. Annan returned from a loan spell at OFK Beograd in the second half of the season and quickly became a key figure in the Zvezda setup.

His consistent performances earned plaudits from fans and attention from the Serbian media.

He featured in 10 league games for the champions, registering two assists and a goal. According to Sofascore, Annan has averaged a performance rating of 7.2 over the past year.

Across the 2023/24 season, he made 29 appearances, provided six assists, and scored once, with 19 of those outings coming in the first half of the season at OFK Beograd.

Crvena Zvezda’s title win, their 36th in the club’s history, secures automatic qualification to the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

