Fmr Prisons DG Pulled-Out

Egyir being pulled-out at the James Camp Prison

The Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) on Monday, April 7, 2025, bade farewell to its former Director-General, Isaac Kofi Egyir, as he handed over the mantle of leadership to Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq.).

The Transfer of Authority ceremony was climaxed with an Honour Guard and Pulling-Out parade at the James Camp Prison, Roman Ridge.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, who witnessed the end of a remarkable 29-year career of Mr. Egyir in the Prisons Service.

Earlier that morning, a special church service at the Church of Pentecost, Roman Ridge, set the tone for the day’s events. Rt. Rev. Andrew Mbeah Baiden delivered a soul-stirring sermon anchored on 1 Samuel 7:12, where the prophet Samuel erected a stone of remembrance, declaring, “Thus far the Lord has helped us.” The sermon presented Mr. Egyir’s exit as a memorial moment acknowledging it as God’s grace and a celebration of a life poured out in service to nation and humanity.

In his statement, Mr. Egyir acknowledged the trust placed in him by both the current and former presidents, and used the platform to reflect on the major milestones achieved under his leadership.

Among these was the structural reform of the GPS, where the once-merged Directorates of Finance and Administration, and Services and Technical, were split into four specialised arms for greater efficiency.

A Parole Directorate was created to modernise prisoner reintegration processes. Mr. Egyir also oversaw the establishment of a Multilateral Relations Unit, which significantly boosted the Service’s international profile and strengthened rehabilitation efforts.

His tenure witnessed a major leap in prison education through partnerships with institutions such as the University of Cape Coast, which recently saw 63 inmates graduate—a symbolic triumph of rehabilitation.

The ongoing construction of a 5,000-capacity correctional facility at Nsawam, funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), was also highlighted as part of his lasting legacy.

While acknowledging challenges, including staff misconduct and issues of absenteeism, Mr. Egyir emphasised the importance of discipline and professionalism.

“Excellence is a journey, not a destination,” he noted, calling on the GPS to stay committed to continuous improvement.

As Mr. Egyir takes his final bow, the Ghana Prisons Service stands at a new threshold, led now by Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie. He was enlisted into the Service on December 5, 1995 as an Officer Cadet, and commissioned a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons on July 5, 1996.

Mr. Egyir was adjudged best cadet in Corrections Management and eventually the Best-all-Round Officer Cadet and received the Sword of Honour.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Director-General of Prisons, he was the Director of Prisons (DOP) in charge of Operations.

He also served as the Eastern Regional Commander and Officer in charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Commanding Officer of Prisons Headquarters and Officer in charge of Frafraha Camp Prison.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke