Restored And Renewed: A Beacon Of Hope For Women Battling Addiction

Judith Kokui

IN THE heart of Ghana, a groundbreaking initiative is changing the landscape of addiction recovery. Judith Kokui, an addiction professional certified counsellor through the Drug Advisory Program in Sri Lanka, has dedicated her career to helping individuals reclaim their lives from substance use disorders.

With over a decade of experience in the field, Judith’s journey began in 2009, and she has since become a national trainer, disseminating essential treatment curricula and providing clinical care for those in need.

Judith’s commitment to addressing the gender disparity in addiction treatment facilities is both personal and profound. “International data indicates that there are more facilities catering to men than women, a trend we see reflected in Ghana,” she explains. For instance, some facilities offer around 72 spaces for men but only 12 for women. This stark contrast fuelled Judith’s desire to create a space where women could feel safe and supported—thus, the Restored and Renewed Centre was born.

A Safe Haven for Women As the first all-female rehabilitation center dedicated to treating substance use disorders in Ghana, Restored and Renewed provides a nurturing environment where women can share their experiences and support one another. The center employs two primary therapeutic approaches: the 12-step Programme and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).

Judith emphasises the importance of these methods, stating, “CBT helps individuals address the underlying causes of their addiction while teaching them how to identify and manage situations that could lead to relapse.

The 12-step Programme is a well-established option for those seeking assistance with addiction. The center aims to normalize the issues surrounding substance use among women, making it easier for them to seek help and achieve long-term recovery through community support.

Currently self-funded, the programme requires families to cover the upkeep of their loved ones once they start treatment. Judith and her team manage the facilities and provide comprehensive care, ensuring that those who seek help receive the necessary support.

Judith proudly shares that they have helped reunite over 30 families fractured by addiction. “Witnessing another person overcome addiction is one of the best experiences,” she reflects. “Recovery represents life, and I feel so excited whenever someone achieves it. It’s a blessing to see people thrive instead of succumbing to addiction.” She hinted that limited space restricts their ability to accommodate more women, and the lack of transportation hampers access to meetings and educational sessions. Judith also points out that misrepresentations often limits their visibility and outreach.

She has successfully created a community space for women, training staff members without medical backgrounds to enhance their knowledge and care capabilities. Judith has also established partnerships with other treatment centers to share ideas and best practices, fostering a collaborative approach to recovery. Looking forward, Judith envisions expanding her efforts even further.

“We aim to establish a treatment center specifically for young girls, as their needs differ from those of adults,” she states. Plans include increasing community engagement both online and in-person, acquiring a larger facility, developing transitional housing for women, training more individuals interested in supporting women facing addiction, and providing vocational training and educational opportunities.

Kudjoe Azumah, who nominated her for the MTN Heroes of Change programme stated that he had witnessed firsthand the profound impact of Judith’s work on individuals struggling with addiction and the transformative joy it brings them when they recover.

“Her commitment to helping others is evident. She is especially concerned about the lack of rehabilitation facilities available for women. Most centers cater primarily to men, as there is a prevailing belief that treating women poses greater challenges. This disparity highlights the urgent need for more resources and support tailored specifically for women battling addiction,” he said.

Mr. Azumah was of the view that nominating Judith for the MTN Heroes of Change programme will bring attention to her tireless efforts and the urgent need for resources to assist those unable to manage their addictions, particularly women.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke