Kojo Antwi To Tour Australia

Kojo Antwi

Celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician, Kojo Antwi, is scheduled to tour Australia this Easter to entertain music fans during the 2025 Easter festivities.

The tour is expected to kick off with a performance at Bonnyrigg Sports Club in Australia on April 19, 2025.

The tour will serve as a platform for Ghanaians and other African nationals in Australia to network and sell Ghana’s music to the rest of the world.

In what is billed to be a historic event, Kojo Antwi is expected to deliver nonstop high-energy performances that would see him entertain music fans with all his numerous hit songs.

In a social media post, Kojo Antwi said, “Australia!!! I’m excited to visit for the first time. Can’t wait to sing a Marathon of Love Songs with YOU!!! Grab your tickets now and let’s make some lovely memories.”

He has in previous years performed in the US, UK, Canada, among other countries, but this is the first time he is visiting Australia to treat fans with his love songs.

As part of the Australia tour, Kojo Antwi paid a courtesy visit to the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones, ahead of his much-anticipated performance in Sydney.

Kojo Antwi, also known as Mr. Music Man, is anticipated to delight music fans with a number of his hit songs, including ‘Amirika’, ‘Nfa Me Nko Ho’, ‘Densu’, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Me Die Ne Woa’, ‘Medofo Pa’, ‘Dadie Anoma’, among others.

This event promises to be a night full of amazing performances and a celebration of Ghanaian music.

With a remarkable 22 albums to his credit and many laurels, including the West Africa Tourism Award, the All Africa Music Awards, the Kora Award and the Our Music Award under his belt, Kojo Antwi is a trusted authority in Ghanaian music.

Born Julius Kojo Antwi, the Afro-pop, highlife and reggae icon first released a music album as far back as 1986.

Singing in English and Twi, Kojo Antwi has worked with international stars which include Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba among others; performing on many local and international music platforms.

By George Clifford Owusu