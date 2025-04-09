Empress Gifty Collaborates With Kuami Eugene On New Album

Empress Gifty

Renowned female gospel singer and songwriter, Empress Gifty, has revealed plans of releasing a joint album with Kuami Eugene in October this year.

Speaking in an interview during the Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominees jam in Takoradi last Saturday, Empress Gifty said, “This year, by October, my album will be out.”

On what inspired the gospel singer to embark on this project, she revealed that Kuami Eugene had contacted her, in hopes of having him on the project.

“It’s a project between me and Kuami Eugene. This would be my first project with him. He called me and said he has something for us to work on,” Empress Gifty explained.

However, this would not be the first time Kuami Eugene would be collaborating with a gospel musician. Kuami collaborated with gospel singer Joyce Blessing last year, preceded by a feature with Obaapa Christy in 2020. This feature with Empress Gifty will be his third gospel collaboration.

Empress Gifty is looking forward to breaking into the global music market with the album, followed by other hit singles by the close of the year.

She is sure to make a mark on the entertainment scene this year, and looks forward to the years ahead that will see her representing Ghana worldwide with her music.

Details of an official release of the album, which is expected to keep both acts relevant in the music industry, would be announced soon.

Empress Gifty has been in the music scene for some time now and needs no introduction in Ghana’s gospel music industry.

Empress Gifty, whose activities in the music industry have probably inspired many musicians as well as music fans, said the new album with Kuami Eugene will make an impact.

She has gradually built a huge fan base that is quickly establishing her as one of the industry’s finest. Her collaboration with Kuami Eugene is sure to hit the right note.

Having achieved incredible feats in the local gospel music industry, Empress Gifty is credited with hit songs such as ‘Aseda’, ‘Yen To Nkyea’, ‘Wafira Me Ntoma’, ‘Jesus You Be Too Much’ among others.

By George Clifford Owusu