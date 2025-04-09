Amakye-Bare Schools Closed After Rainstorm

One of the affected schools

A devastating rainstorm that ravaged Amakye-Bare community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North Municipality of the Ashanti Region, which caused severe destruction to houses and schools have forced school authorities to suspend classes.

It will be racalled that heavy downpour and rainstorm on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, destroyed over 60 houses, with scores of persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Four schools including Barekuma Roman Catholic Primary, Barekuma D/A Junior High School and two other private schools were affected.

Five persons whose injuries were serious were also rushed to the hospital for treatment, where two were discharged and three remained under medical care.

The Municipal Education Director of Atwima Nwabigya North, Frank Duah Agyemang, in a telephone interview with DAILY GUIDE, made a passionate appeal to the government and individuals to come to the aid of the affected schools.

According to him, the incident has left hundreds of students without a place to learn and as a result, the students have been forced to stay home, missing out on valuable learning time.

“I am taking your medium to plead with the government and individuals to provide assistance to help rebuild the damaged schools and restore education to the affected students,” he appealed, emphasising that the situation is dire and requires immediate attention to prevent further disruption to the students’ education.

Mr. Duah Agyemang also disclosed that the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) in the community has provided a place for the students from Junior High School (JHS) one to three to study.

The Education Director’s appeal highlights the urgent need for support to help the community recover from the devastating effects of the rainstorm.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi