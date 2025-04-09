Man, 25, Found Dead At Ahwiaa

A 25-year-old man, has allegedly been murdered at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The body of the deceased, whose name was given as Richmond Owusu Kankam, was found lying by the roadside on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

The death of Owusu Kankam has sparked outrage and suspicion within the community, with his mother, Nana Yaa, suspecting foul play in her son’s death.

Meanwhile, the Mamponteng police have since transported the body to the Ankaase Hospital morgue for an autopsy and further investigation.

The deceased, known to be a shawarma seller who resided with his grandmother at Mamponteng, was described by some residents as very friendly and respectful.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that some family members of the deceased reported him as missing to the police after he failed to return home from work last Friday.

But early Sunday morning, some residents found the deceased lying supine by the roadside which is close to the Roman Catholic School at Ahwiaa.

In a telephone interview with the deceased’s mother, Nana Yaa, she revealed that her son had a prior dispute with a friend, whose name she withheld, and suspects that individual may be involved.

She has, therefore, appealed to the police for a thorough investigation to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

