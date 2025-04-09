PUSAG Partners RAIN Foundations

Author Raphael Antwi, Ibrahim Issah

Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN Foundations), the organisers of the annual Predecessors Awards Worldwide, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG).

The Predecessors Awards Worldwide of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations was instituted to honour heroes in society and immortalising their legacies through books and projects.

The partnership between PUSAG and RAIN Foundations is to foster capacity building and the holistic empowerment of young people in Ghana and abroad.

The primary goal of the partnership between RAIN Foundations and PUSAG is to equip young people worldwide to take leadership roles.

The signing ceremony between the two organisations was hosted by RAIN Foundations at The Dreamer’s Hub Conference Room of the organisation in Accra.

PUSAG President, Ibrahim Issah and its International Relations Director, Samuel Bilson, signed the MoU on behalf of the institution whilst the founder and leader of RAIN Foundations, Author Raphael Antwi signed on behalf of the foundation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the founding president of RAIN, Author Ralph, said that this new partnership was an auspicious one that would precipitate their global agenda of youth empowerment to secure the future.

He disclosed that this year, the RAIN Foundations in partnership with World Conference of Mayors, a global organisation whose objectives are to bring positive change in the lives of the youth, will host the Global Youth Shakers Conclave and Awards 2025, which will be held in 25 countries.

By George Clifford Owusu