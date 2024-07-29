Black Sharks Pick AFCON Ticket

Ghana’s Beach Soccer team, the Black Sharks, have secured qualification to the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2024 after an emphatic 5-2 victory over Ivory Coast in Abidjan.

The Black Sharks picked one of the tickets for the continental showpiece after a 10-5 aggregate win over their West African neighbours.

Ghana travelled to Abidjan with a 5-3 first leg win and were down by 2 goals to 1 after the first period of their encounter in the Ivorian capital.

However, a strong second half display ensured Ghana ended the game with victory and qualify for AFCON.

Wise Nyamadi levelled the scores in the second half before captain Alex Osah gave the Black Sharks the lead for the first time in the match.

Late goals from Precious Torgbor and Jude Akile sealed the win for Ghana.