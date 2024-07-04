Black Sherif Dominates Digital Platforms

Black Sherif

With his latest song, ‘Kilos Milos’, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has maintained his supremacy, ranking No. 1 in Ghana for two weeks in a row on Boomplay, Audiomack, Apple Music, and YouTube.

His position as one of the most promising musicians in Africa is further cemented by the success of the record, which broke onto other charts throughout the continent and peaked at number one on all Ghanaian music charts just twenty-four hours after it was released.

The music video for the song, which featured Black Sherif looking trendy while donning an armoured corset rebel costume from CUNNINGZ, went viral.

Acclaimed for his distinct fusion of Afrobeat and Hip-Hop, Black Sherif never fails to enthrall listeners with his unadulterated poetry.

With strong lyrics placed over an enthralling production praised by Kwame Agger and Joker Nharnah, ‘Kilos Milos’ demonstrates his flexibility as an artiste.

This comes after his well-received street anthem ‘Shut Up’ was released.

This year marks the release of Black Sherif’s sophomore album, which he has been hinting to constantly.

He recently headlined Afrofuture, one of the biggest festivals in Africa, and received the Best Hip-Hop and Hip-Life Artiste award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.