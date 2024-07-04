DStv Bringing Entertainment To Homes

Alex Okyere, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana

In today’s content-led world where many platforms are vying for the attention of consumers, it can be hard to find that perfect platform that meets your viewing needs.

While streaming has become the order of the day and many streaming networks are emerging by the day, there are some people who still prefer their traditional TV viewing but devoid of the nuisance of fortune tellers and fake spiritualists.

For such people, Pay TV may be the way to go, and that is where MultiChoice, with its DStv and GOtv platforms come in, delivering content that meets their needs.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary of operations in Ghana, DStv has crowned itself as the home of entertainment for customers.

With its high definition channels and content that spans heart-pounding sports to captivating local and international series, reality and movies, viewers will not lack in options to watch.

GOtv was introduced for those who desire great content but do not have deep pockets, and in its years of operations in Ghana has made entertainment affordable and fun.

If you’re a lover of shared experiences and has a sense of community, GOtv gives you just that with its sports, local and international content.

Of course there are those still focused on streaming and Showmax, which has recently undergone a rebrand. Described as entertainment in your pocket, Showmax offers the ultimate convenience of mobile streaming with series, movies, and Premier League matches.

Showmax has a vast library of content, including award-winning and classic local and international series, so viewers can stay engaged from the very first episode.

Showmax also offers a mobile-friendly, sport exclusive package, making top-tier sports entertainment like the Premier League, Euros and the upcoming Olympics more accessible than ever before.