Sulley Muntari, Others Attend ‘Live Konnect With Samini’

Hundreds of music fans were on Saturday, June 29 thrilled with great musical performances at the June edition of an event dubbed ‘Live Konnect’ which had Samini as the headline act.

A multitude of music stakeholders, including musicians and fans, attended the much-anticipated event.

Reggie Rockstone, DJ Kofi, Laryea Kingston, Sulley Muntari, and Derrick Boateng were among the crowd who attended the high-profile event at Soho, Marina Mall in Accra.

Among the artistes who made history during the event were Samini, Africa Dancehall King, with KOD serving as the MC.

The main act, Samini, shared the stage with two of Ghana’s most promising performers, Yaw Darling and Akiyaana.

During his stage performance, he put on an amazing show that kept music enthusiasts at the event dancing for more than an hour.

He dazzled the enthusiastic crowd with a number of live dance routines. He took the stage with all of his excitement, and at some point he released part of it onto the audience, who cheered and sang along to every song he played.

Samini performed some of his greatest hits in a distinctive way while sharing the stage with the Groove House Band.

In his remarks regarding the event, Live Konnect’s organiser, Michael Ayenu Mensah, also known as DJ Mensah, said, “I’m thrilled to say that Live Konnect has far surpassed my original vision. This isn’t your average concert, party, or gathering. Rather, it serves as a special forum for artistes to interact with a limited number of people who genuinely get their path, way of life, sense of style, and all that makes them who they are.”

He clarified, saying, “Live Konnect enables fans to meaningfully celebrate artistes’ work and interact with them on a deeper level.”

“Samini demonstrated this very last weekend, putting up a performance that was nothing short of outstanding. That so many customers concur and have embraced this special experience makes me very happy,” he added.

If you haven’t been to Live Konnect, be ready for the upcoming event on August 3, which will feature DJ Shiwaawa, Adina, Keche, and more surprises that will be revealed later.