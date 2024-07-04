Kobby Stone To Host Sports Betting Seminar

Kobby Stone

Celebrated sports presenter, Kobby Stone, has announced plans of hosting a seminar on sports betting in Accra to upgrade the skills of sports industry players.

The Nkrataasem Sports Betting Event is hosting the seminar, which will bring together sports analysts, enthusiasts, and specialists in the field to talk about the most recent advancements and trends in sports betting.

Decision-makers, managers of sports betting, and specialists in sports marketing and communication are among the other attendees of the seminar.

As usual, participants will hear from respected keynote speakers and have the chance to network with other specialists in sports betting.

Attending the event will be a fantastic way to network with other experts in the sports betting industry and industry stakeholders.

The highly-anticipated event is scheduled for August 10 in Accra, and will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at promoting industry collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The major goal of the seminar, according to organisers, is to join participants in tackling the difficult problems associated with upholding integrity in sports and sports betting.

Success in this ever-changing business, which is introducing new technologies and ever-more-sophisticated processes, depends on the capacity to share best practices, experiences, and expertise.

From The Sports Desk