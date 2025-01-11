Black Sherif Drops ‘Lord I Am Amazed’

Black Sherif, a well-known rapper, composer, and producer from Ghana, has finally released this year’s most awaited single, “Lord I’m Amazed,” which many admirers believe will be a huge hit on the Ghanaian music scene.

Listening to Black Sherif’s most recent single is a delightful experience. He hopes that many Ghanaians, especially his followers and music aficionados, will find the song moving.

A soulful and reflective beginning to 2025, the eagerly awaited tune, which he hinted at on his Instagram account in November, was formally released on January 9.

After weeks of being teased on his social media accounts, the song is now accessible on all of the main streaming services, including YouTube, iTunes, and Amazon.

It is anticipated that Black Sherif’s latest single would be another success, solidifying his position as one of Ghana’s most promising musicians.

Black Sherif, one of the few musicians who is committed to working hard to build his name on the global music scene, thinks his most recent effort will have an immediate impact.

The rapper is a talented artiste and songwriter with unique skills. Unlike most of his pals he does not do things in rush for fame.

He has been around for a while and is doing incredibly well while keeping a quiet profile.

The release of his latest single comes after his incredible performance at the Zaama Disco concert in December of last year, which drew 23,000 people to the Untamed Empire.

By George Clifford Owusu