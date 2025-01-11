GOtv Returns With Step-Up Promotion

GOtv’s Step Up promotion is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more exciting than ever.

Running from Monday, 13 January to Monday 31 March 2025, this time-honoured favourite is ready to amp up customers’ viewing pleasure – at no extra cost.

Step-Up promotion is a simple but game-changing offer: when customers upgrade their current GOtv package, we’ll step them up to an even higher package for free.

That means more channels, more shows, and more joy for our customers and their loved ones.

It’s our way of helping every GOtv home start the year on a high note.

Let’s break it down:

Move from GOtv Value to GOtv Plus and get stepped up to GOtv Max.

Take a leap from GOtv Plus to GOtv Max and enjoy the premium world of GOtv Supa.

Have GOtv Max? Upgrade to GOtv Supa and get GOtv Supa Plus.

Why Step Up?

January is the season of fresh starts. It’s the time to reset, reimagine, and reach for something better. For entertainment buffs, nothing says “new year, new me” quite like upgrading to a world of richer stories, greater drama, and more memorable family moments.

Here’s why stepping up with GOtv makes perfect sense:

More content for every mood: From laugh-out-loud comedies and nail-biting dramas to animated adventures for kids, GOtv offers something for everyone.

Big moments for the whole clan: Bond over classic blockbusters, cheer during live sports, or kick back with a gripping series after a long day.

Unmissable value: The Step-Up campaign is not just an offer; it’s our commitment to delivering excitement, connection, and incredible value to your home.

How to get started

Stepping up is simple. Dial *759#, open the MyGOtv app, or visit www.gotvafrica.com to upgrade your package. The moment you step up, we’ll take care of the rest by boosting you to the next level. For people who like to watch TV on the go, the GOtv Stream app means you can catch all your favourite shows wherever you are.

GOtv’s Step Up is more than just a promotion; it’s a celebration of the magic of entertainment. From blockbuster movies to family-friendly cartoons and everything in between, GOtv brings the world’s best stories straight to your living room. This is your chance to make 2025 unforgettable, one show at a time.