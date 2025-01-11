MPs Grill Ato Forson, Jinapor, Ayine Jan. 13

Cassiel Ato Forson

THE three individuals nominated by President John Dramani Mahama for appointment as Ministers of Finance, Energy, and Justice and Attorney General will face the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 13, 2025.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister-designate for Finance; John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister-designate for Energy; and Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Minister-designate for Justice and Attorney General, will have their appointments considered by members of the Appointments Committee at 9:00 am at the Committee Rooms 1, 2 & 3, New Administration Block, Parliament House in Accra.

Pursuant to Article 78(1), President Mahama, on January 9, 2025, presented to Parliament Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, John Abdulai Jinapor, and Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, for consideration for appointment as Ministers.

In accordance with Order 172 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin referred the nominees to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report to the House.

By Ernest Kofi Adu