Captain Smart In Hot Waters, Faces Defamation Suit

Radio host Captain Smart has found himself at the center of a defamation storm after making allegations against veteran politician Bernard Allotey Jacobs on his morning show “Maakye” on Onua TV.

The claims, which were broadcast on December 11, 2024, have been deemed “false and damaging” by Allotey Jacobs’ lawyers, who are now demanding a retraction and apology.

Captain Smart’s allegations against Allotey Jacobs included claims of romantic relationships, misappropriation of funds, and involvement in illegal activities.

However, Allotey Jacobs’ lawyers argue that these claims are entirely unfounded and have caused significant harm to their client’s reputation.

At the heart of the dispute is the question of whether Captain Smart and his employer, Media General, took sufficient steps to verify the accuracy of the allegations before broadcasting them.

Allotey Jacobs’ lawyers argue that the company’s failure to do so constitutes a breach of journalistic ethics and a violation of their client’s rights.

The demand notice issued by Allotey Jacobs’ lawyers requires Captain Smart and Media General to take immediate action to rectify the situation.

This includes issuing a formal retraction and apology, deleting the defamatory video and audio from their digital platforms, and publishing the retraction and apology with the same level of prominence as the original statements.

-BY Daniel Bampoe