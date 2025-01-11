AJS Help The Needy Project & Dangana Foundation Donate To Rising Star Home

The AJS Help The Needy Project (AJHTNP), in collaboration with the Dangana Foundation, brightened the lives of children at the Rising Star Home through their “Smiles for the Future” initiative.

This impactful program aims to spread hope, love, and a sense of belonging to children, reminding them of their value in society.

Mrs Anita Opoku-Appiah, founder of AJHTNP, emphasized the importance of remembering those in need, particularly during festive seasons like Christmas.

She noted, “During seasons like this, people focus on what to get for their families and friends, forgetting there are people out there who, due to circumstances, don’t have families to plan their Christmas or buy them all the fancy things Christmas brings.”

She encouraged others to extend similar acts of kindness and promised that AJHTNP would continue its efforts to assist the less fortunate.

Dr. Mrs. Connie De Jong, a board member of AJHTNP, highlighted the importance of community support for underprivileged children. Addressing the children, she encouraged them to believe in themselves and strive for greatness. She also lauded the caregivers for their dedication, stating, “Your love and care towards these kids is worth more than a billion and have you all in my heart.”

The donations to the Rising Star Home included essential items such as bags of gari, sugar, beans, stationery, water, boxes of sardines, tomato paste, spaghetti, drinks, biscuits, and dozens of ladies’ underwear.

Additionally, AJHTNP provided a cash donation of GHC 500, while other donors contributed gallons of liquid soap and used clothes.

The General Manager of DANGANA FOUNDATION, George Bessa-Simons, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration.

He reminded the children that their current circumstances do not define their future, stating, “You won’t be here as orphans forever; you will definitely grow into adulthood and leave here to face the world on your own, and that’s why DANGANA has come to give you hope to aid you smile into the future.”

He also urged caregivers to avoid using negative language with the children, as it could affect their emotional well-being.

His focus on encouragement and positivity underscored the importance of nurturing the children’s mental health.

The event featured fun games with prizes awarded, further adding to the joy of the day.

The collaboration between AJHTNP and DANGANA FOUNDATION was an effort to bring smiles and hope to the children at the Rising Star Home, reinforcing the values of compassion, community support, and love.