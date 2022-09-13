Black Sherif Grabs BET Hip Hop Awards Nomination

Black Sherif

Black Sherif has been nominated for this year’s BET award’s ‘Best International Flow’ category.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker becomes the second Ghanaian act to be nominated for the category after rapper Sarkodie who won the same category in 2019.

He is competing in the category with other acts such as Blxckie from South Africa, Nadia Nakai from Zimbabwe, Benjamin Epps and Le Juiice from France, Central Cee and Knucks from the United Kingdom, Haviah Mighty from Canada and Tasha and Tracie from Brazil.

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 will be aired on September 30, 2022, at Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

Black Sherif known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif is currently one of the most celebrated artistes on the African continent.

He has been topping charts and trends with his songs with the latest being his Kwaku The Traveler hit song.

The song jumped to the number one trending song on Apple Music’s Top 100 in Nigeria, making him the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve that feat in 2022. There are hopes he would make Africa proud at the Bet Award with a win.