Black Sherif Loses Out On BET Hip Hop Awards

Black Sherif has lost out on this year’s BET award’s ‘Best International Flow’ award to French rapper, Benjamin Epps.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker is the second Ghanaian act to be nominated for the category after rapper Sarkodie who won in 2019.

Black competed with equally good acts such as Blxckie from South Africa, Nadia Nakai from Zimbabwe, Benjamin Epps and Le Juiice from France, Central Cee and Knucks from the United Kingdom, Haviah Mighty from Canada and Tasha and Tracie from Brazil.

But it was Benjamin who stood tall as the winner of the category.

This year’s Bet Hip Hop Awards, which celebrates Black culture was held in Atlanta and was hosted by American rapper, Fat Joe.

Announcing Benjamin Epp’s win in an Instagram post, BET wrote: “Congratulations to Benjamin Epps on winning the 2022 BET HIP HOP AWARDS BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW! Please see attached digital assets for your talent and team.”