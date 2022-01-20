Black Sherif Runs From UPSA

The latest music sensation, Black Sherif has allegedly given up on his education at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

He has allegedly abandoned his degree course at the university over claims that he was struggling to cope with being a student and a musician at the school.

He has confirmed his exit on social media posts this week.

In a question and answer session on social media one of his fans quizzed “which course you dey tear for UPSA’.

According to him, he couldn’t continue suggesting there was pressure on him.

He wrote: “Hmm bro. I can’t with that school. I’ve left ei.”

But he went on to clarify he has not given up higher education because he is now in a different university.

“Nahhh I am in a different school now,” he indicated.

“Honestly, I felt left behind and wanted to start over, you understand,” he added.

In July 2021 Black Sherif was caught in a viral video being rebuked by a UPSA lecturer for wearing earrings.

He went to class in earrings and unfortunately for him, a lecturer saw him.

When the lecturer asked why he was in earring as a man, his friend who was believed to be recording the incident tried to tell the lecturer that he is a popular musician.

The friend explained to the lecturer that he is Black Sherif, the newest sensation in Ghana music and that the likes of Sarkodie even post him.

This explanation didn’t move the lecturer who insisted he should remove the earring because even Sarkodie doesn’t wear earrings.

He also referred him to go and read the school’s dressing code.

“We won’t allow it. Go and read, we have a dress code,” the lecturer told him.

