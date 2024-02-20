Black Sherif Shines @ London Fashion Week

Black Sherif

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, was on the runway of the London Fashion Week held on February 17, 2024 at London’s renowned Tate Britain Art Museum.

Black Sherif, who is also the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, was styled by Labrum, a fashion designer based in the UK.

Labrum is a British African heritage brand telling the untold story of West Africa to help bridge the gap between western and West African cultures.

This year’s edition of London Fashion Week marks 40 years since it was first staged by the British Fashion Council, rising to become one of the biggest catwalk fixtures in the world.

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper showcased classic looks and demonstrated his runway prowess with a steady walk in his dazzling outfit.

Black Sherif was in an overall masculine jacket adorned with matching trousers, simple boots, and a leather bag.

His outfit was certainly outstanding among the various collaborations of Labrum Fashion, which takes inspiration from West African clothing lines combined with Western heritage.

He has over the years demonstrated his strong sense of fashion in the music industry, with his outfits often sparking conversations on social media.

Black Sherif gained popularity with his song ‘First Sermon’ in May 2021.

This was followed up with ‘Second Sermon’ in July 2021 which featured Burna Boy.

His breakthrough came with his March 2022 single ‘Kwaku the Traveller’, which reached number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple music charts.

The young artiste’s unique blend of hip hop and Afrobeats has won him fans across the country and beyond.

Credited with a number of awards, he made history when he won the Artiste of the Year award last year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).