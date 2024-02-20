Amakye Dede Commends Sarkodie, Stonebwoy

Amakye Dede

Famous Ghanaian highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede, has disclosed that hip hop act Sarkodie and well-known Afro-dancehall performer Stonebwoy, will elevate Ghanaian music to new heights.

He claims that the aforementioned performers stand out among their contemporaries because they write thoughtful and environmentally conscious music.

Amakye Dede, who has spent more than 40 years in the music business, praised Stonebwoy and Sarkodie for currently holding the top spots in the music industry.

He said he listens to these two performers and their material, in an interview with Prekese Radio, calling it timeless and stressing that it will entertain people long after they are gone.

“I think Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are talented people who will succeed,” he pointed out.

According to the highlife artiste, his daughter Jenessa Amakye Dede, who is based in the UK, is into music business and will eventually rise to the top.

As one of the most talented acts Ghana has ever produced, Amakye Dede is a national treasure who has made enormous contributions to the development of the music sector.

He captured the hearts of many music enthusiasts in Ghana when he first entered the country’s music scene more than forty years ago.

Abrantie, who is well-known for his distinctive stage presence, has shared the stage with many prominent performers on both domestic and international music stages.

Having achieved amazing successes in the local music industry, Amakye Dede is credited with a number of songs such as ‘Brebrebe Yi’, ‘Mensuro’, ‘Mabre’, ‘Broken Promises’, ‘Sokoo Na Mmaa Pe’, ‘To Be A Man Na War’, ‘Iron Boy’, among others.

He has over 30 albums to his credit and has experimented with many genres; soca, calypso, lovers rock, and pop music.

By George Clifford Owusu