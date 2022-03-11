‘Black Sherif Still With Management’

Black Sherif

The management of rapper and hiplife artiste, Black Sherif, has denied rumours that the artiste has parted ways with his record label, Road Boys Association.

“Black Sherif is still under his management, Road Boys Association (RBA), and has not parted ways as publicised on the various media platforms,” the management said.

The singer was earlier rumoured to have abandoned his Road Boys Association (RBA) management to sign another deal with Empire Entertainment.

The news generated a lot of mixed reactions as many chastised the singer for his actions.

In a statement issued in Accra on Wednesday, the Road Boys Association (RBA) noted that reports of the separation, including the various interpretations given to some purported documents in circulation, must be disregarded.

“The management of Black Sherif is focused on further developing the talent and brand of the artiste to ensure 1) growth in Ghana and beyond, 2) development of new fan bases, 3) global protection of artiste’s intellectual property, and 4) 100% ownership of artiste’s masters, as aligned with our vision.”

When the issue reached the court of public opinion, many people bashed the young musician for his actions. But, the manager of Black Sherif, Madonna, in an interview with Da Don on Hitz FM dismissed the claims.

He also revealed that the purported manager accusing Black Sherif of leaving him was only a financier who came on board after the release of Second Sermon.

Meanwhile, the RBA stated that despite claims that Empire Entertainment is taking advantage of Black Sherif, the company has been instrumental in the growth and reach of the artiste.

“The actual partnership agreement between Empire and Black Sherif reflects the intent of the artiste, having gone through all the necessary independent reviews and readings before signatures were appended,” he disclosed.